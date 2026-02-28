Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3842
Got Any Fish for Me?
Watch out, or the pelicans will steal your fish!
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
4080
photos
123
followers
115
following
1052% complete
View this month »
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pier
,
florida
,
pelicans
,
fishermen
,
pompano
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
we've got you outnumbered too!
February 28th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
@koalagardens
a young lady wanted to pet a pelican. I advised her not to!
February 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close