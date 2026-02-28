Previous
Got Any Fish for Me? by danette
Photo 3842

Got Any Fish for Me?

Watch out, or the pelicans will steal your fish!
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1052% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
we've got you outnumbered too!
February 28th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
@koalagardens a young lady wanted to pet a pelican. I advised her not to!
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact