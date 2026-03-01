Previous
Nearly Full Moon by danette
Nearly Full Moon

Hope to see the eclipse this week.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful moon shot! I see the man in it. =)
March 2nd, 2026  
