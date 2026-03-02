Previous
Sitting on Top of the World by danette
Photo 3844

Sitting on Top of the World

While many consider these to be ordinary birds, I thought he looked very handsome sitting on the roof.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
Shame on anyone who doesn't see the beauty in this gorgeous plumage and that wonderfully fuzzy head! Further, this isn't "just black", but in sunlight, has a stunning iridescent sheen! THERE! I dare anyone to downplay this charming bird!
March 2nd, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
@Weezilou I guess they can be pests, but he looked so regal! I do love their iridescence.
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact