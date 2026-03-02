Sign up
Photo 3844
Sitting on Top of the World
While many consider these to be ordinary birds, I thought he looked very handsome sitting on the roof.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
Tags
bird
grackle
blackbird
Louise & Ken
Shame on anyone who doesn't see the beauty in this gorgeous plumage and that wonderfully fuzzy head! Further, this isn't "just black", but in sunlight, has a stunning iridescent sheen! THERE! I dare anyone to downplay this charming bird!
March 2nd, 2026
Danette Thompson
@Weezilou
I guess they can be pests, but he looked so regal! I do love their iridescence.
March 2nd, 2026
