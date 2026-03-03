Previous
Clouds were rolling in by danette
Clouds were rolling in

We caught the lunar eclipse just before totality when the clouds covered it. I would have liked to see it near the horizon as an eclipse! However, thankful for any rain that we can get.
3rd March 2026

Danette Thompson

@danette
