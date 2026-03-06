Previous
Ocean Mist by danette
Ocean Mist

The buildings keep coming north. If you look closely, you will see a large gap in the pier from a storm. They are discussing how to rebuild it.
6th March 2026

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
