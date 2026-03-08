Progression

When I was a young girl, it was fun to visit the Teepee store owned by the Seminole Tribe. My grandmother used to visit the tribe (before I was born) and teach a Sunday School class. The Tribe did not have much money, and they were known for selling cigarettes since you didn't have to pay taxes on them. The museum in the first two photos is now closed. Perhaps they moved their inventory to a large museum out in the Everglades.

The Seminole Tribe has gone on to be quite wealthy as they now own all of Hard Rock along with the casinos. The Guitar Hotel is quite unique (and an expensive place to stay). They are building another in Las Vegas.