Previous
Progression by danette
Photo 3850

Progression

When I was a young girl, it was fun to visit the Teepee store owned by the Seminole Tribe. My grandmother used to visit the tribe (before I was born) and teach a Sunday School class. The Tribe did not have much money, and they were known for selling cigarettes since you didn't have to pay taxes on them. The museum in the first two photos is now closed. Perhaps they moved their inventory to a large museum out in the Everglades.
The Seminole Tribe has gone on to be quite wealthy as they now own all of Hard Rock along with the casinos. The Guitar Hotel is quite unique (and an expensive place to stay). They are building another in Las Vegas.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1054% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact