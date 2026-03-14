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Previous
Photo 3852
Fog!
Had an adventure with our grandsons today and had to drive through the Everglades. It was after 9 AM and it was foggy until almost 10. I can't imagine how foggy it would have been earlier! We even saw a fogbow!
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
March 14th, 2026
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