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Turkey Vultures by danette
Photo 3853

Turkey Vultures

There were about a dozen turkey vultures hanging around this spot.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Allison Williams ace
Were they after anything in particular?
March 16th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
@allie912 they were resting at the time. Perhaps the fog grounded them, but it is always startling to see so many vultures around!
March 16th, 2026  
Mallory ace
A fantastic capture
March 16th, 2026  
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