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Previous
Photo 3855
Blown Out
Bird was in the shade, when he suddenly went after a fish. At least it was in focus, and I kinda liked the high key effect.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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wetlands
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heron
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florida
gloria jones
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Great capture of his wing span
March 18th, 2026
Dorothy
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It is a great capture!
March 18th, 2026
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