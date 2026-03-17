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Blown Out by danette
Photo 3855

Blown Out

Bird was in the shade, when he suddenly went after a fish. At least it was in focus, and I kinda liked the high key effect.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great capture of his wing span
March 18th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
It is a great capture!
March 18th, 2026  
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