Previous
Snowy Egret by danette
Photo 3856

Snowy Egret

During the mating season, they develop long wispy plumes that they use to attract a mate. The skin near their eyes becomes quite colorful, too. He was chirping for attention.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1056% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous capture fav!
March 18th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful shot!
March 18th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 18th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
March 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact