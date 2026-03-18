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Previous
Photo 3856
Snowy Egret
During the mating season, they develop long wispy plumes that they use to attract a mate. The skin near their eyes becomes quite colorful, too. He was chirping for attention.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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~*~ Jo ~*~
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Gorgeous capture fav!
March 18th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
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Beautiful shot!
March 18th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
March 18th, 2026
gloria jones
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Fantastic capture
March 18th, 2026
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