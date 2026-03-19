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Posing for the Camera by danette
Photo 3857

Posing for the Camera

Love getting a shot of this Great Egret with his wings open.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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