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Isn't Nature Fascinating? by danette
Photo 3858

Isn't Nature Fascinating?

My grandsons kept trying to show me another iguana (there were several in that general area). I finally used the camera's screen for them to pinpoint it for me! It was no more than 15' away, but he sure blended in!
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Photo Details

Babs ace
Well spotted the iguana blends in so well.
March 20th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
March 20th, 2026  
Elizabeth ace
The Iguana’s patterns and textures are so interesting.
March 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Exceptional capture
March 20th, 2026  
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