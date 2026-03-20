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Previous
Photo 3858
Isn't Nature Fascinating?
My grandsons kept trying to show me another iguana (there were several in that general area). I finally used the camera's screen for them to pinpoint it for me! It was no more than 15' away, but he sure blended in!
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Babs
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Well spotted the iguana blends in so well.
March 20th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
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Wonderful pic!
March 20th, 2026
Elizabeth
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The Iguana’s patterns and textures are so interesting.
March 20th, 2026
gloria jones
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Wow...Exceptional capture
March 20th, 2026
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