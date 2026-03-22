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Twisted by danette
Photo 3860

Twisted

I'm not sure how he got his head put on wrong, but I'm sure he'll get it fixed.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Diana ace
Such a crazy sight and capture, he wanted to get a better look at you Danette ;-)
March 22nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Too funny
March 22nd, 2026  
Dave ace
Wonderful capture
March 22nd, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture caught my attention
March 22nd, 2026  
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