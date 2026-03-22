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Previous
Photo 3860
Twisted
I'm not sure how he got his head put on wrong, but I'm sure he'll get it fixed.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Diana
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Such a crazy sight and capture, he wanted to get a better look at you Danette ;-)
March 22nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Too funny
March 22nd, 2026
Dave
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Wonderful capture
March 22nd, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Super capture caught my attention
March 22nd, 2026
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