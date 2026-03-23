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Enjoying the Solitude by danette
Photo 3861

Enjoying the Solitude

Normally Blue Jays can be loud and aggressive, but this one was quietly enjoying the spring day. He didn't even chase off the other birds.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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