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Posing by danette
Photo 3862

Posing

Looks to me like this Snowy Egret is trying to get attention from the females.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Carole Sandford ace
He looks as if he’s putting on a show & looking his best!
March 24th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture.
March 24th, 2026  
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