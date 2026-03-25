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Stare down by danette
Photo 3863

Stare down

This Cattle Egret is giving me the eye.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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