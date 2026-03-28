Previous
Next
He Earned It! by danette
Photo 3865

He Earned It!

Our grandson is on a new soccer team. The coach wanted everyone to try the goalie position, but he did such a great job that he was awarded the position.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
1059% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous collage of your talented grandson.
March 30th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
A fundamental principle of economics concerns "comparative advantage" and specialization. This applies to team sports, too: individuals can have the aptitude and skill that makes them *best* suited to a particular position or role.
March 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact