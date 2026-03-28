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Photo 3865
He Earned It!
Our grandson is on a new soccer team. The coach wanted everyone to try the goalie position, but he did such a great job that he was awarded the position.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Diana
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A fabulous collage of your talented grandson.
March 30th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
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A fundamental principle of economics concerns "comparative advantage" and specialization. This applies to team sports, too: individuals can have the aptitude and skill that makes them *best* suited to a particular position or role.
March 30th, 2026
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