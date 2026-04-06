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Previous
Photo 3871
Woodpecker
I must have taken 25 shots of this bird. Most of them were of a portion of his head as he ducked behind the tree!
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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bird
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red-bellied
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot of this fella!
April 6th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fav!
April 6th, 2026
Lynne
Wow! What a great capture.
April 6th, 2026
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