E26

My first Eagle shot (from a very far distance). There is a nest a few hours away that I follow on Facebook. There has been quite the drama over the last few years. This eaglet may have left the nest since I took this photo as she hasn't been spotted for a number of days. Her mother was killed about a month ago (not sure how) and the father was very attentive seeing his daughter to her ultimate independence. People who follow them are calling her Spunky as she has been courageous. When M15 finds a new mate, I will need to go back over there!