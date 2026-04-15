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So Long to this View by danette
Photo 3875

So Long to this View

Our son has lived in downtown Tampa for the last few years and has enjoyed a beautiful view (especially at sunset). He has now relocated to a house in nearby St. Pete. A much different vibe that he is having to adjust to!
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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