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Posing by danette
Photo 3878

Posing

Looks like a Willet. First time I have seen one! I enjoyed watching him dart along the shoreline.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Islandgirl ace
Cute bird!
April 22nd, 2026  
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