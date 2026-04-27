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Always Look Up by danette
Photo 3880

Always Look Up

I always enjoy the artistry of the sky.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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