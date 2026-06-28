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Photo 3925
Small Town America
The Town of Chiefland, Florida recently installed six watermelon sculptures to spotlight their agricultural roots.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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