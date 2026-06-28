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Small Town America by danette
Photo 3925

Small Town America

The Town of Chiefland, Florida recently installed six watermelon sculptures to spotlight their agricultural roots.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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