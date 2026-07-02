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Previous
Photo 3925
Admiring a door
Sitting at a listing of mine and I noticed the door across the street. While I tend to not like big box houses, this one has some character.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Taken
2nd July 2026 12:08pm
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Corinne C
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Lovely entrance. I'm not sure I like the pastel strokes on the walls.
July 2nd, 2026
Danette Thompson
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@corinnec
that was just the oil painting edit. It's all just light stucco.
July 2nd, 2026
Diana
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Beautiful compositoon and capture.
July 2nd, 2026
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