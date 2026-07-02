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Admiring a door by danette
Photo 3925

Admiring a door

Sitting at a listing of mine and I noticed the door across the street. While I tend to not like big box houses, this one has some character.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely entrance. I'm not sure I like the pastel strokes on the walls.
July 2nd, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
@corinnec that was just the oil painting edit. It's all just light stucco.
July 2nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful compositoon and capture.
July 2nd, 2026  
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