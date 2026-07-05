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Celebration 250 by danette
Photo 3931

Celebration 250

The Seminole Tribe goes all out to celebrate Independence Day. All of the characters will interact with anyone who has a camera!
Sorry to be out of sight. It's been a busy couple of weeks and our air conditioning also died.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful colourful capture.
July 9th, 2026  
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