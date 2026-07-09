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Photo 3937
Hummingbird
My brother and his wife have many visiting birds in their yard. This was taken from quite a distance.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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florida
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ruby-throated-hummingbird
Lou Ann
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So sweet. Clear photo.
July 13th, 2026
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