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Hummingbird by danette
Photo 3937

Hummingbird

My brother and his wife have many visiting birds in their yard. This was taken from quite a distance.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
So sweet. Clear photo.
July 13th, 2026  
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