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Dove by danette
Photo 3936

Dove

The dove is back on her nest. When I last took a picture, I must have scared them off. Hopefully they will have a family now.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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