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More Fires by danette
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More Fires

Yet another fire in the Everglades that has burned about 4000 acres. I wonder how many acres have been burned in the Everglades this year? Oh, and the electric company is right there on sight since they have a major easement there.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Andy Oz ace
Yikes!
Hope you and yours are able to remain safe!
July 17th, 2026  
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