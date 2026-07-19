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Old Vs. New by danette
Photo 3941

Old Vs. New

Henry Flagler first brought his railroad to Fort Lauderdale in 1895. This bridge was last updated in 1974. Boats have to wait about 30 minutes each time the bridge is down.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful framing and nice capture.
July 19th, 2026  
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