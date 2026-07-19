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Previous
Photo 3941
Old Vs. New
Henry Flagler first brought his railroad to Fort Lauderdale in 1895. This bridge was last updated in 1974. Boats have to wait about 30 minutes each time the bridge is down.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Mags
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Beautiful framing and nice capture.
July 19th, 2026
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