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All Decked Out by danette
Photo 3942

All Decked Out

The History Museum in Ft. Lauderdale looked wonderful draped in red/white/blue!
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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John Falconer ace
All decked out … and blue skies and sunshine. Terrific
July 20th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super capture of this wonderful looking museum
July 20th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking museum.
July 20th, 2026  
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