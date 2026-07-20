Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3942
All Decked Out
The History Museum in Ft. Lauderdale looked wonderful draped in red/white/blue!
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
4181
photos
121
followers
114
following
1080% complete
View this month »
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
history
,
building
,
florida
,
patriotic
,
ftlauderdale
John Falconer
ace
All decked out … and blue skies and sunshine. Terrific
July 20th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Super capture of this wonderful looking museum
July 20th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking museum.
July 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close