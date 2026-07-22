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Public Art by danette
Photo 3944

Public Art

Located in downtown Fort Lauderdale, it has various points of history. I thought it was to replace the large historical mural they had but this artwork has unrelated subjects, too.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool and interesting art!
July 25th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
July 25th, 2026  
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