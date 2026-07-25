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Previous
Photo 3945
Time to Reflect
It isn't often the waters of the Everglades are so still that they reflect the clouds.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Mags
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So still and lovely.
July 25th, 2026
Allison Williams
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Love this!
July 25th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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This is lovely!
July 25th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Beautiful
July 25th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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wonderful reflections
July 25th, 2026
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