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Time to Reflect by danette
Photo 3945

Time to Reflect

It isn't often the waters of the Everglades are so still that they reflect the clouds.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Mags ace
So still and lovely.
July 25th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Love this!
July 25th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
This is lovely!
July 25th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 25th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful reflections
July 25th, 2026  
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