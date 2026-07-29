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Every Single Item in Ornate by danette
Photo 3950

Every Single Item in Ornate

In the Flager Museum, every single thing is ornate. I am thankful that his granddaughter went to great lengths to save this historical treasure.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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