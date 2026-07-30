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Light and shadows by danette
Photo 3951

Light and shadows

I would have liked to have spent more time with this chair. I thought it was fascinating. I liked the light coming in from the window.
Whitehall, Palm Beach, Florida
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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