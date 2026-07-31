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Previous
Photo 3952
The Witch's Wall
On the island of Palm Beach, a road was cut through coral rock. There is a little gate in one wall. Rumor has it that the witch lives there! :-)
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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