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The Witch's Wall by danette
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The Witch's Wall

On the island of Palm Beach, a road was cut through coral rock. There is a little gate in one wall. Rumor has it that the witch lives there! :-)
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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