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Oh Give Me a Home by danette
Photo 3954

Oh Give Me a Home

No buffalo or antelope here, but I sure love the springs in Florida. This one is Gemini Spring near Orlando.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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Photo Details

Diane ace
So peaceful. Great reflections.
August 6th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful scene
August 6th, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful
August 6th, 2026  
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