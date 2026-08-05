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Previous
Photo 3954
Oh Give Me a Home
No buffalo or antelope here, but I sure love the springs in Florida. This one is Gemini Spring near Orlando.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Danette Thompson
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@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
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spring
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Diane
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So peaceful. Great reflections.
August 6th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Beautiful scene
August 6th, 2026
*lynn
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beautiful
August 6th, 2026
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