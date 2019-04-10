Previous
God Speed, Dave by danette
222 / 365

God Speed, Dave

My nearly lifelong friend lost her husband this weekend. He spent his life flying. Even took my son up one day (and I can't find those photos!!). It was a pleasure to know him.
10th April 2019 10th Apr 19

Danette Thompson

