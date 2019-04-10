Sign up
222 / 365
God Speed, Dave
My nearly lifelong friend lost her husband this weekend. He spent his life flying. Even took my son up one day (and I can't find those photos!!). It was a pleasure to know him.
10th April 2019
10th Apr 19
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3827
photos
130
followers
123
following
Tags
flight
,
airplane
