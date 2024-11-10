Road closed

(Not a political post.) This is the road that fronts Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach. Police presence has been heavy in this area since the attempted assassination. Now that Trump is in town, A1A going north is closed, except to local residents. I noticed a difference today from a few months ago, in that I saw police cars farther out from this location. I wonder if they are scanning all tags going through? I tried to get a picture of the actual intersection, but police typically frown upon a person taking a photo while driving. The journalists (I believe) are camped out to the west of this area.