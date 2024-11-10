Previous
Road closed by danette
Road closed

(Not a political post.) This is the road that fronts Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach. Police presence has been heavy in this area since the attempted assassination. Now that Trump is in town, A1A going north is closed, except to local residents. I noticed a difference today from a few months ago, in that I saw police cars farther out from this location. I wonder if they are scanning all tags going through? I tried to get a picture of the actual intersection, but police typically frown upon a person taking a photo while driving. The journalists (I believe) are camped out to the west of this area.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Danette Thompson

Mags ace
Neat capture!
November 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
I am glad there is a presence of protection for the USA's newly elected President.
November 10th, 2024  
