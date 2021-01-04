Previous
Murmurations by daniellaurence
7 / 365

Murmurations

All the photos turned out SH!T. Note to self, find out more about wildlife photography.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Daniel Laurence

@daniellaurence
Graphic Design Undergraduate currently in 3rd year at Falmouth University, looking to expand my understanding of photography
1% complete

