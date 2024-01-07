Previous
Backyard playscape at night by danjh
7 / 365

Backyard playscape at night

I took zero pictures today. There was a large snowstorm today. Took this at 9:15 PM through a window.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Dan H

@danjh
1% complete

