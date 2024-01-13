Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
Shovel on log
Another slow picture taking day. 10:49 PM and I am taking my first pic of the day!
I sat on the couch watching tv and was thinking that the shovel on that log would make a nice shot. 🙃
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
