Previous
Shovel on log by danjh
13 / 365

Shovel on log

Another slow picture taking day. 10:49 PM and I am taking my first pic of the day!
I sat on the couch watching tv and was thinking that the shovel on that log would make a nice shot. 🙃
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Dan H

@danjh
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise