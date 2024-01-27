Previous
I took zero pics this day by danjh
27 / 365

I took zero pics this day

Slept most of the day. Exhausted from a Disney vacation. I didn't want to skip a day so I uploaded this dark pic.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Dan H

