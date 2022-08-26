Previous
Broad Street by danm504
7 / 365

Broad Street

I see this every single day on my way to work, but as I usually cycle, there isn't time to stop and look. However, today I walked in and the light really caught my eye
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Dan

@danm504
I was on here a few years ago, under a different account. After some pretty big life changes, I've decided to come back for another...
Photo Details

