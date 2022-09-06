Sign up
18 / 365
Ducks
I have a slight obsession with rubber ducks... and I bought 200 miniature ducks for a prank. They are now taking over my house. I'm not sure I'll make it out alive
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Dan
@danm504
I was on here a few years ago, under a different account. After some pretty big life changes, I've decided to come back for another...
