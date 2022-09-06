Previous
Next
Ducks by danm504
18 / 365

Ducks

I have a slight obsession with rubber ducks... and I bought 200 miniature ducks for a prank. They are now taking over my house. I'm not sure I'll make it out alive
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Dan

@danm504
I was on here a few years ago, under a different account. After some pretty big life changes, I've decided to come back for another...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise