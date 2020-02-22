Previous
Be kind to one another. by danratliff83
2 / 365

Be kind to one another.

Ephesians 4:32
And be kind to one another, tender hearted, forgiving each other, just as God also in Christ forgave you.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Dan Ratliff

@danratliff83
