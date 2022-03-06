Previous
Next
50th Wedding Anniversary by dapatrino
1 / 365

50th Wedding Anniversary


Our awesome extended family and friends had an
open house party for us winding down
a couple of weeks of celebrating 50
years of marriage with my better half.
We have definitely been blessed.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

DebbieDavis

@dapatrino
I was introduced to this site because my niece started posting pictures of her 9 month old son. They live 2 hours away and she...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise