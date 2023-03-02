Previous
Next
Dawn In the Cemetery by darchibald
8 / 365

Dawn In the Cemetery

This was taken around 7:05 this morning from my school's parking lot. It's what greets me every morning when I arrive at work; a daily reminder of our mortality.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise