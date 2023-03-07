Previous
Full Moon by darchibald
13 / 365

Full Moon

Had to stop this morning and get a picture of Lady Moon getting ready to call it a night.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
Paula Fontanini ace
You are braver than I....I'm too lazy to go out in the cold to do this but this was well worth it!
March 7th, 2023  
