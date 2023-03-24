Sign up
30 / 365
swans and pintails
Stopped at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge on the way home from work. I think these are trumpeter swans.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
8% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th March 2023 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
