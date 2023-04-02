Previous
Sun through the ruins by darchibald
39 / 365

Sun through the ruins

These are the ruins of an old mill. About 26 years ago, my children and I passed them, stopped, and played in them for awhile. Since then, the owners put up the fence and no trespassing signs.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Dave

@darchibald
